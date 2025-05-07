Previous
Boo! by ljmanning
Boo!

A sweet little Song Sparrow trying to be sneaky.

Crazy busy at the moment - regular commenting on your wonderful images will resume in a day or two! Apologies.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
LOL! What a cute, cute capture and title to go with it.
May 8th, 2025  
Lovely
May 8th, 2025  
