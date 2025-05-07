Sign up
Previous
Photo 1588
Boo!
A sweet little Song Sparrow trying to be sneaky.
Crazy busy at the moment - regular commenting on your wonderful images will resume in a day or two! Apologies.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
2
1
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
bird
sparrow
song-sparrow
pipers-glen
Mags
LOL! What a cute, cute capture and title to go with it.
May 8th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
May 8th, 2025
