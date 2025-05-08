Previous
Callery Pear by ljmanning
Photo 1589

Callery Pear

These compact fruit trees are now considered invasive in many areas. But oh, what a show they put on in spring!
8th May 2025 8th May 25

LManning (Laura)

Christine Sztukowski
Wow so cheerful
May 9th, 2025  
Mags
Gorgeous blooms! I keep hearing from folks on 365 that they are invasive, but I don't see them multiplying around here. ???
May 9th, 2025  
