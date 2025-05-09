Previous
Enjoying the jacuzzi tub by ljmanning
Enjoying the jacuzzi tub

It has jets! 😁
A White-throated sparrow indulges in a very vigorous bath.
9th May 2025

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
That's just precious!
May 10th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
Boy he's shaking that butt to dry off :-) Great capture.
May 10th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wonderful capture. He certainly seems to be enjoying it.
May 10th, 2025  
