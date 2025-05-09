Sign up
Previous
Photo 1590
Enjoying the jacuzzi tub
It has jets! 😁
A White-throated sparrow indulges in a very vigorous bath.
9th May 2025
9th May 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1930
photos
162
followers
101
following
435% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
9th May 2025 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
splash
,
sparrow
,
birdbath
,
white-throated-sparrow
,
backyard-wildlife
,
ndao34
Mags
ace
That's just precious!
May 10th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Boy he's shaking that butt to dry off :-) Great capture.
May 10th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wonderful capture. He certainly seems to be enjoying it.
May 10th, 2025
