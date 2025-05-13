Previous
Green & Blue by ljmanning
Green & Blue

The Kentucky Bluegrass is coming along nicely at the sod farm.
LManning (Laura)

Beautiful capture with the vivid green and blue sky. It makes a terrific half and half.
May 14th, 2025  
