Photo 1595
My life right now
We are currently in the process of painting our living room and hall. Why do these things always take twice as long as it seems like they should? Progress is being made, but it has been very busy. As a result, this is the only photo I took today!
14th May 2025
14th May 25
2
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1935
photos
161
followers
101
following
436% complete
1588
1589
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
14th May 2025 11:50am
Tags
painting
,
black-white
,
home-improvement
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Works for me- I've been so behind in posting I put up a picture of raindrops on my deck!
May 15th, 2025
Brian
ace
Great story telling image and narrative. Best wishes with the painting.
May 15th, 2025
