My life right now by ljmanning
My life right now

We are currently in the process of painting our living room and hall. Why do these things always take twice as long as it seems like they should? Progress is being made, but it has been very busy. As a result, this is the only photo I took today!
LManning (Laura)

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Works for me- I've been so behind in posting I put up a picture of raindrops on my deck!
May 15th, 2025  
Brian ace
Great story telling image and narrative. Best wishes with the painting.
May 15th, 2025  
