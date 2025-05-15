Sign up
Photo 1596
Scattered
The crabapple blossoms are falling, creating a beautiful carpet.
15th May 2025
15th May 25
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
sidewalk
petals
fallen
crabapple
Christine Sztukowski
Very beautiful
May 16th, 2025
Shutterbug
They make a beautiful carpet, but I would not want to walk on them….too pretty.
May 16th, 2025
