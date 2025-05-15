Previous
Scattered by ljmanning
Photo 1596

Scattered

The crabapple blossoms are falling, creating a beautiful carpet.
15th May 2025 15th May 25

LManning (Laura)

I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very beautiful
May 16th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
They make a beautiful carpet, but I would not want to walk on them….too pretty.
May 16th, 2025  
