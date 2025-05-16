Previous
Patio Life by ljmanning
Dining al fresco is such a treat.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Wonderful patterns!
May 17th, 2025  
Great repetitions.
May 17th, 2025  
It's always a nice thing to do if the weather is right. Nice patterns.
May 17th, 2025  
