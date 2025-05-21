Sign up
Previous
Photo 1602
The Corridor of Wisdom
One of the many hidden delights to be found on the University of Toronto campus.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
9
7
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1942
photos
161
followers
101
following
438% complete
View this month »
1595
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
1602
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
9
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
20th May 2025 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
arcade
,
corridor
,
toronto
,
arches
,
university-of-toronto
Mags
ace
Beautiful light and depth in b&w.
May 22nd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful in every way. I think
@summerfield
and
@northy
have shot some images here from the street. Am I right ladies?
May 22nd, 2025
Janice
ace
Lovely curved arches, looks great in B&W.
May 22nd, 2025
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
oooooh! nice! i don't recall this particular spot at UofT, but now i'm going to want to go in search of it!
May 22nd, 2025
summerfield
ace
@northy
- let's go then. saturday?
May 22nd, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful arches leading to a vanishing point! Wonderful light coming through the side archways! Lovely b&w capture!
May 22nd, 2025
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@summerfield
i'd love to! hopefully it won't rain!
May 22nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
@northy
@summerfield
It’s at University College, on the Clark Quadrangle outside the art museum.
May 22nd, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely in monochrome
May 22nd, 2025
