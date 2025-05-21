Previous
The Corridor of Wisdom by ljmanning
Photo 1602

The Corridor of Wisdom

One of the many hidden delights to be found on the University of Toronto campus.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Beautiful light and depth in b&w.
May 22nd, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful in every way. I think @summerfield and @northy have shot some images here from the street. Am I right ladies?
May 22nd, 2025  
Janice ace
Lovely curved arches, looks great in B&W.
May 22nd, 2025  
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
oooooh! nice! i don't recall this particular spot at UofT, but now i'm going to want to go in search of it!
May 22nd, 2025  
summerfield ace
@northy - let's go then. saturday?
May 22nd, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful arches leading to a vanishing point! Wonderful light coming through the side archways! Lovely b&w capture!
May 22nd, 2025  
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
@summerfield i'd love to! hopefully it won't rain!
May 22nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
@northy @summerfield It’s at University College, on the Clark Quadrangle outside the art museum.
May 22nd, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely in monochrome
May 22nd, 2025  
