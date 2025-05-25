Previous
Morning trails by ljmanning
Morning trails

…are the best kind of trails.
LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Beautiful! It reminds me of looking down the aisle in a great cathedral.
May 26th, 2025  
In a dream
May 26th, 2025  
Yes it is a cathedral!
May 26th, 2025  
