Previous
Photo 1607
The eyes have it
I was struck by the way the reflections in this hubcap made it look like an eye.
My homework for photography class this week is a photo with me in it. That is technically true here, so look at me multitasking.
26th May 2025
26th May 25
5
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1947
photos
163
followers
101
following
440% complete
View this month »
1600
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
1607
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
26th May 2025 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
eye
,
wheel
,
trailer
,
hubcap
,
sneaky-selfie
Mags
ace
Nice selfie and it does look like an eye!
May 27th, 2025
Brian
ace
Well spotted and captured.
May 27th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
creative
May 27th, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
Well seen
May 27th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Eye spy with my little eye an excellent selfie!
May 27th, 2025
