The eyes have it by ljmanning
Photo 1607

The eyes have it

I was struck by the way the reflections in this hubcap made it look like an eye.
My homework for photography class this week is a photo with me in it. That is technically true here, so look at me multitasking.
26th May 2025 26th May 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Mags
Nice selfie and it does look like an eye!
May 27th, 2025  
Brian
Well spotted and captured.
May 27th, 2025  
Peter Dulis
creative
May 27th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger
Well seen
May 27th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre
Eye spy with my little eye an excellent selfie!
May 27th, 2025  
