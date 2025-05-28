Previous
Best Buddies by ljmanning
Photo 1609

Best Buddies

This is my friend Deb and her granddog, Cisco. Cisco is a rescue and was blind when he was adopted. A few years later his eyes became infected and the vet opted to remove them. He still loves a trail walk with his “grandma” though!
28th May 2025 28th May 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
440% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
🐾❤️
May 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact