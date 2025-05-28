Sign up
Photo 1609
Photo 1609
Best Buddies
This is my friend Deb and her granddog, Cisco. Cisco is a rescue and was blind when he was adopted. A few years later his eyes became infected and the vet opted to remove them. He still loves a trail walk with his “grandma” though!
28th May 2025
28th May 25
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
27th May 2025 2:52pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
friends
,
pet
,
cisco
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
🐾❤️
May 29th, 2025
