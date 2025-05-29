Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1610
Pretty Poppy
A little burst of colour on a neighbourhood walk. I hadn’t seen double-flowered ones like this before.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1950
photos
163
followers
101
following
441% complete
View this month »
1603
1604
1605
1606
1607
1608
1609
1610
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
27th May 2025 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
poppy
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the crinkly details and color.
May 30th, 2025
Barb
ace
Splendid!
May 30th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
May 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close