Pretty Poppy by ljmanning
Pretty Poppy

A little burst of colour on a neighbourhood walk. I hadn’t seen double-flowered ones like this before.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

LManning (Laura)

I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Beautiful capture of the crinkly details and color.
May 30th, 2025  
Splendid!
May 30th, 2025  
Nice
May 30th, 2025  
