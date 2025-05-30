Previous
Sumac Sprigs by ljmanning
Photo 1611

Sumac Sprigs

Delicate fronds of Staghorn Sumac in the afternoon light.
Many thanks to everyone who views, comments, favs, and follows along on this journey with me. I appreciate you!
30th May 2025 30th May 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
441% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact