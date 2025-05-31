Sign up
Photo 1612
Wabi-sabi Mushroom Forest
Beautiful even in decline. BOB.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1952
photos
163
followers
101
following
441% complete
1605
1606
1607
1608
1609
1610
1611
1612
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
31st May 2025 11:49am
Privacy
Public
Tags
mushrooms
,
decay
,
fungi
,
wabi-sabi
