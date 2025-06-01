Previous
Funkadelic by ljmanning
Photo 1613

Funkadelic

Part of the very groovy art installation on the patio at Holly’s Neighbourhood Café. The piece is by Sharl G. Smith of Sun Drops Studio. She refers to her art as “architectural beadwork”. It’s fab.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
