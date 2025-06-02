Sign up
Previous
Photo 1614
Tranquility
Calm waters in the Speed River.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
5
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1954
photos
163
followers
101
following
442% complete
View this month »
1607
1608
1609
1610
1611
1612
1613
1614
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
2nd June 2025 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
river
,
speed-river
KV
ace
So still… nice reflections.
June 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful green trees and reflections.
June 3rd, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Lovely!
June 3rd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the vibrant green and the reflection.
June 3rd, 2025
*lynn
ace
great clarity and color
June 3rd, 2025
