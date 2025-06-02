Previous
Tranquility by ljmanning
Tranquility

Calm waters in the Speed River.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
KV ace
So still… nice reflections.
June 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful green trees and reflections.
June 3rd, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Lovely!
June 3rd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the vibrant green and the reflection.
June 3rd, 2025  
*lynn ace
great clarity and color
June 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
