A Hazy Start by ljmanning
Photo 1615

A Hazy Start

Smoke from the wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan drifted into our atmosphere last night, so the sunrise this morning had an odd, orangey glow. The Tree Swallows photobombed my shot - completely unintentional!
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

LManning (Laura)

Joyce Ann 🐶
We are getting ours from Canada! Same hazy look.
June 4th, 2025  
Peter Dulis
nice toning
June 4th, 2025  
Shutterbug
I like it with the photo bombers. Beautiful smoky sunrise tones. Hope your air clears soon.
June 4th, 2025  
Diana
Great capture with that orange glow on the water, neat photobombers too.
June 4th, 2025  
