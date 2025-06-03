Sign up
Previous
Photo 1615
A Hazy Start
Smoke from the wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan drifted into our atmosphere last night, so the sunrise this morning had an odd, orangey glow. The Tree Swallows photobombed my shot - completely unintentional!
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
4
4
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
3rd June 2025 7:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
morning
,
sunrise
,
smoke
,
dam
,
wildfires
,
haze
,
swallows
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
We are getting ours from Canada! Same hazy look.
June 4th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice toning
June 4th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I like it with the photo bombers. Beautiful smoky sunrise tones. Hope your air clears soon.
June 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
Great capture with that orange glow on the water, neat photobombers too.
June 4th, 2025
