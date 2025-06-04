Previous
Tiffany Falls by ljmanning
Photo 1616

Tiffany Falls

For today’s photography class, we went waterfall hunting. I had fun with long exposures.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Lovely waterfall!
June 5th, 2025  
Faye Turner
Beautiful capture fav
June 5th, 2025  
