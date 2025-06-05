Previous
Siberian Iris by ljmanning
Photo 1617

Siberian Iris

The first one is out! They didn’t bloom at all last year, so I’m very happy to see so many buds.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
That's exciting- I guess they just needed a rest before starting up again. Good shot.
June 6th, 2025  
Brian ace
Wow on black.
June 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how lovely and there are going to be several!
June 6th, 2025  
*lynn ace
amazing deep color
June 6th, 2025  
