Back to the falls by ljmanning
Photo 1618

Back to the falls

One more from Wednesday’s class. I like the wild, slightly abstract feel of this one. A bit better on black if you’re so inclined.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
