Previous
Photo 1623
Heron Nest
The Great Blue Heron chicks are almost ready to fledge. I loved the shape of the nest among all the dead trunks. The nest is more than 20 metres up (about 75 feet).
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
10th June 2025 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
nest
,
swamp
,
herons
,
great-blue-herons
,
huron-natural-area
amyK
ace
Great image
June 12th, 2025
