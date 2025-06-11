Previous
Heron Nest by ljmanning
Heron Nest

The Great Blue Heron chicks are almost ready to fledge. I loved the shape of the nest among all the dead trunks. The nest is more than 20 metres up (about 75 feet).
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

LManning (Laura)

amyK ace
Great image
June 12th, 2025  
