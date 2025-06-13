Previous
Industrial Abstract (‘ish) by ljmanning
Photo 1625

Industrial Abstract (‘ish)

Continuing to work on my homework. Not sure this truly counts as abstract, but I like it. This is in an alleyway that is covered in bright graffiti.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
445% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I think it works as abstract. I love the beautiful colors.
June 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact