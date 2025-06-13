Sign up
Photo 1625
Industrial Abstract (‘ish)
Continuing to work on my homework. Not sure this truly counts as abstract, but I like it. This is in an alleyway that is covered in bright graffiti.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1966
photos
161
followers
96
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
13th June 2025 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
industrial
,
abstract-88
,
eotb-166
Shutterbug
ace
I think it works as abstract. I love the beautiful colors.
June 14th, 2025
