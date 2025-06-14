Previous
Fully Loaded by ljmanning
Photo 1626

Fully Loaded

This Bumblebee was thoroughly stocking up at the Baptisa plant today. Now that’s carry-on luggage!
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

LManning (Laura)

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Great shot!
June 15th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
June 15th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful!
June 15th, 2025  
