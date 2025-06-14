Sign up
Previous
Photo 1626
Fully Loaded
This Bumblebee was thoroughly stocking up at the Baptisa plant today. Now that’s carry-on luggage!
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
3
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Tags
bee
,
pollen
,
insect
,
bumblebee
,
pollinator
,
false-indigo
,
baptisa
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Great shot!
June 15th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
June 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful!
June 15th, 2025
