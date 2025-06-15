On The Road Again

This is mostly a diary shot. Today I ran a 10K road race. It’s the first time I’ve raced since 2019. I used to be a real distance runner: half-marathons, marathons, and everything in between. In 2020 I was training for a 30K, and then COVID hit a week and a half before race day. Everything kind of fell apart during lockdown. I would still run periodically, but not far and not regularly. Last summer I finally started to get back in the groove, and then I hurt my knee (while walking, not running!). It’s been a long, slow road of physio and careful training, but today I finally felt like a runner again. I’m slow but I’m steady, and I’m grateful for a healthy body that lets me do what I love.