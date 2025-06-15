Previous
On The Road Again by ljmanning
Photo 1627

On The Road Again

This is mostly a diary shot. Today I ran a 10K road race. It’s the first time I’ve raced since 2019. I used to be a real distance runner: half-marathons, marathons, and everything in between. In 2020 I was training for a 30K, and then COVID hit a week and a half before race day. Everything kind of fell apart during lockdown. I would still run periodically, but not far and not regularly. Last summer I finally started to get back in the groove, and then I hurt my knee (while walking, not running!). It’s been a long, slow road of physio and careful training, but today I finally felt like a runner again. I’m slow but I’m steady, and I’m grateful for a healthy body that lets me do what I love.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
445% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
amazing
June 16th, 2025  
Julie Ryan ace
Great job!
June 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
Good for you and well done!
June 16th, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 ace
I'm glad you are back into something you loved doing. Kudos! 🏅
June 16th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
👏👌👏
June 16th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Congrats and food for you. So fun. I’m envious. I used to run until my back got bad and running was not doing it any favors. I missed it for a long time. I even got to run Boston once.
June 16th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
June 16th, 2025  
amyK ace
Congratulations; happy for you!
June 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact