Previous
Japanese Maple by ljmanning
Photo 1629

Japanese Maple

The keys and leaves of our neighbour’s Japanese Maple catching the evening light.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
446% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Janice ace
Lovely light and colour.
June 18th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful color and lighting!
June 18th, 2025  
KWind ace
Instant FAV!!
June 18th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
June 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact