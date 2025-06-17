Sign up
Previous
Photo 1629
Japanese Maple
The keys and leaves of our neighbour’s Japanese Maple catching the evening light.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
4
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1970
photos
160
followers
96
following
446% complete
View this month »
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
17th June 2025 7:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
backlit
,
maple
,
japanese-maple
Janice
ace
Lovely light and colour.
June 18th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful color and lighting!
June 18th, 2025
KWind
ace
Instant FAV!!
June 18th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
June 18th, 2025
