Photo 1631
Million Bells, 2025
One for the artist challenge. Inspired by Georgia O’Keeffe’s
Petunias, 1925
.
The image is of our hanging basket of Million Bells (Calibrachoa) which look like mini petunias. I then faffed it in Brushstroke.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1973
photos
161
followers
98
following
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
19th June 2025 11:22am
Privacy
Tags
flowers
,
brushstroke
,
million-bells
,
ac-okeeffe2
Brian
ace
Breathtaking result 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
June 20th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Love the result- very O'Keeffe!
June 20th, 2025
