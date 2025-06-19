Previous
Million Bells, 2025 by ljmanning
Photo 1631

Million Bells, 2025

One for the artist challenge. Inspired by Georgia O’Keeffe’s Petunias, 1925.
The image is of our hanging basket of Million Bells (Calibrachoa) which look like mini petunias. I then faffed it in Brushstroke.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

LManning (Laura)

Breathtaking result 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
June 20th, 2025  
Love the result- very O'Keeffe!
June 20th, 2025  
