Unsurprisingly, the caution sign is not for the bird. Boblinks are ground nesters and they like open grasslands and meadows. This area is a large natural field around some communication towers. Some of the birders who come here regularly approached the landowner, and he now does not cut the field until after the Bobolinks and Meadowlarks have hatched. Bobolinks are fun birds to watch, and they have a delightful, bubbly song