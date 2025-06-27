Previous
Red Perilla by ljmanning
Red Perilla

Also called Red Shiso, is an herb in the mint family that is heavily used in Japanese cuisine. Another find at the botanical gardens yesterday.
LManning (Laura)

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Lovely! I was just introduced to this last week at the farmers market! Fantastic detail!
June 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
The leaves are so beautiful with texture and tones.
June 28th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
This is new to me, but I would love it as an ornamental. It has beautiful colors and textures.
June 28th, 2025  
