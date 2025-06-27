Sign up
Photo 1639
Red Perilla
Also called Red Shiso, is an herb in the mint family that is heavily used in Japanese cuisine. Another find at the botanical gardens yesterday.
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
3
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1981
photos
161
followers
98
following
449% complete
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
1637
1638
1639
Views
7
7
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
26th June 2025 11:53am
Tags
leaves
,
garden
,
herb
,
shiso
,
perilla
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Lovely! I was just introduced to this last week at the farmers market! Fantastic detail!
June 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
The leaves are so beautiful with texture and tones.
June 28th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
This is new to me, but I would love it as an ornamental. It has beautiful colors and textures.
June 28th, 2025
