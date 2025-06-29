Previous
Damselfly by ljmanning
Photo 1641

Damselfly

An Eastern Forktail Damselfly, if Siri is to be believed.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
449% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful. I love the vibrant color and the details.
June 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact