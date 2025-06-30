Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1642
X-ray Vision
Hydrangea bloom in the early morning light. I thought it looked like you could see through the leaf to the flower behind.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1984
photos
161
followers
98
following
449% complete
View this month »
1635
1636
1637
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
30th June 2025 7:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
hydrangea
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It does give the impression of an x-ray. Good catch!
July 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful shadow!
July 1st, 2025
GaryW
Awesome!
July 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close