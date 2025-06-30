Previous
X-ray Vision by ljmanning
Photo 1642

X-ray Vision

Hydrangea bloom in the early morning light. I thought it looked like you could see through the leaf to the flower behind.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
It does give the impression of an x-ray. Good catch!
July 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful shadow!
July 1st, 2025  
GaryW
Awesome!
July 1st, 2025  
