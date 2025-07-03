Previous
Requiem by ljmanning
Requiem

Yesterday we had to say goodbye to our beautiful 13-year-old boy. He was my hiking buddy, my photography assistant, my agility athlete, and my couch cuddler. Complete strangers would slow down and smile at him fatuously as they drove by. Small children would stop dead and exclaim "Your dog is SO FLUFFY!". He brought a lot of joy to a lot of people, and he made us laugh every single day. There is a quote that I've seen many versions of, but basically it says that whatever you think comes after this life - Heaven, Valhalla, call it what you will - all of the animals you have ever loved will be waiting for you when you arrive. I quite like that idea, even though I'm not sure my animals would all get along (particularly the cats!).
Until that day, rest easy old friend. I hope you have found the muddiest, stinkiest pond imaginable and are happily splashing about.
LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Corinne C ace
This is a beautiful tribute to your gorgeous boy.
July 3rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love that thought as well, I'm so sorry for you loss of your buddy
July 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Very sorry for the loss of your boy. A lovely capture of him and beautiful memories.
July 4th, 2025  
