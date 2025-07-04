Previous
The Blues of Lake Huron by ljmanning
Photo 1646

The Blues of Lake Huron

Taken from the pier in Bayfield, Ontario.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

LManning (Laura)

bkb in the city ace
Beautiful colour
July 5th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Nice pic
July 5th, 2025  
Janice ace
Lovely colour and ripples on the water.
July 5th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely colors
July 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely blues!
July 5th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Amazing color- it almost looks tropical compared to what I expect to see on one of the Great Lakes.
July 5th, 2025  
