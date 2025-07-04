Sign up
Photo 1646
The Blues of Lake Huron
Taken from the pier in Bayfield, Ontario.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
6
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1988
photos
159
followers
98
following
450% complete
1639
1640
1641
1642
1643
1644
1645
1646
Views
12
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
3rd July 2025 12:47pm
Tags
view
,
lake
,
pier
,
lake-huron
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful colour
July 5th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Nice pic
July 5th, 2025
Janice
ace
Lovely colour and ripples on the water.
July 5th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely colors
July 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely blues!
July 5th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Amazing color- it almost looks tropical compared to what I expect to see on one of the Great Lakes.
July 5th, 2025
