Previous
Folded by ljmanning
Photo 1647

Folded

I love that one folded petal, as though she’s stifling a yawn.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
451% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Wonderful b&w
July 6th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
lol! Nice strong contrast
July 6th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Lovely! Don't you just love finding a flower with one petal 'misbehaving.'
July 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact