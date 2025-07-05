Sign up
Previous
Photo 1647
Folded
I love that one folded petal, as though she’s stifling a yawn.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
3
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1989
photos
159
followers
98
following
451% complete
View this month »
1640
1641
1642
1643
1644
1645
1646
1647
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
2nd July 2025 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
daisy
amyK
ace
Wonderful b&w
July 6th, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
lol! Nice strong contrast
July 6th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Lovely! Don't you just love finding a flower with one petal 'misbehaving.'
July 6th, 2025
