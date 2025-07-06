Sign up
Photo 1648
July in Ontario
First cut of hay is coming off all around here.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1990
photos
159
followers
98
following
451% complete
1641
1642
1643
1644
1645
1646
1647
1648
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
6th July 2025 11:44am
Tags
rural
,
hay
,
farm
,
bales
Julie Ryan
ace
I love it. They look great against the blue sky and clouds!
July 7th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Know it well
July 7th, 2025
