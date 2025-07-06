Previous
July in Ontario by ljmanning
Photo 1648

July in Ontario

First cut of hay is coming off all around here.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
451% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Julie Ryan ace
I love it. They look great against the blue sky and clouds!
July 7th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Know it well
July 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact