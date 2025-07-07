Previous
Arachnid at work by ljmanning
Arachnid at work

This giant web appeared overnight in our garden.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Corinne C ace
Fantastic shot! Amazing super thin web and superb bokeh
July 8th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Eency-weency is dining al fresco today! Good catch.
July 8th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome photograph
July 8th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice against the green
July 8th, 2025  
