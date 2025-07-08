Sign up
Photo 1650
Stalking Hunter
I spent a lovely couple of hours with the water birds this morning. This Great Blue Heron was doing heron things among the reeds and rushes.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
4
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
8th July 2025 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
heron
,
great-blue-heron
,
columbia-lake
Corinne C
ace
Such a stunning image. I love the layers and the bird of course!
July 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
An amazing capture.
July 9th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I wonder what the red/pink flower is on the right side? Great photo.
July 9th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting. Beautiful capture.
July 9th, 2025
