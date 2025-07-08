Previous
Stalking Hunter by ljmanning
Stalking Hunter

I spent a lovely couple of hours with the water birds this morning. This Great Blue Heron was doing heron things among the reeds and rushes.
LManning (Laura)

I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Corinne C ace
Such a stunning image. I love the layers and the bird of course!
July 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
An amazing capture.
July 9th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
I wonder what the red/pink flower is on the right side? Great photo.
July 9th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting. Beautiful capture.
July 9th, 2025  
