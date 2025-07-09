Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 1651
Young Sandpiper
Another from yesterday morning at the lake.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
8th July 2025 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
sandpiper
,
spotted-sandpiper
,
columbia-lake
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture with the reflection and the ripples.
July 10th, 2025
