Previous
Young Sandpiper by ljmanning
Photo 1651

Young Sandpiper

Another from yesterday morning at the lake.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
452% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture with the reflection and the ripples.
July 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact