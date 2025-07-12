Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1654
Accidental framing
A Morning Glory vine, backlit by the evening sun.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1997
photos
159
followers
98
following
453% complete
View this month »
1647
1648
1649
1650
1651
1652
1653
1654
Latest from all albums
1648
1649
1650
343
1651
1652
1653
1654
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
12th July 2025 7:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
fence
,
vine
,
morning-glory
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Perfect framing, I love it
July 13th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting. Love the comp.
July 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close