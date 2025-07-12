Previous
Accidental framing by ljmanning
Accidental framing

A Morning Glory vine, backlit by the evening sun.
12th July 2025

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Christine Sztukowski
Perfect framing, I love it
July 13th, 2025  
Shutterbug
Nice spotting. Love the comp.
July 13th, 2025  
