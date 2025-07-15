Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1657
Down the Hatch!
This Great Egret found something tasty for breakfast.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2000
photos
159
followers
99
following
453% complete
View this month »
1650
1651
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
Latest from all albums
343
1651
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
15th July 2025 7:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
egret
,
great-egret
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture and reflection.
July 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close