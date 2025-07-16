Sign up
Previous
Photo 1658
Ebony Jewelwing
There were dozens of these brilliant metallic damselflies flittering about in the morning sun.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
0
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2002
photos
159
followers
99
following
454% complete
View this month »
1651
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
Latest from all albums
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
344
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
15th July 2025 8:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
damselfly
,
ebony-jewelwing
