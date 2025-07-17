Sign up
Photo 1659
Photo 1659
All talk, no action
The clouds looked very threatening, but we never got more than a bit of drizzle. The headwind however - holy moly! Nearly blew me off my bike.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
1
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2003
photos
159
followers
99
following
454% complete
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
344
1659
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
365
SM-S901W
17th July 2025 11:52am
Tags
rural
,
trail
,
farm
,
fields
,
landscape-78
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
July 18th, 2025
