All talk, no action
All talk, no action

The clouds looked very threatening, but we never got more than a bit of drizzle. The headwind however - holy moly! Nearly blew me off my bike.
17th July 2025

LManning (Laura)

Lovely
Lovely
July 18th, 2025  
