Photo 1660
Summer Heat
Our Crimson Pirate daylillies are very, very happy this year.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
18th July 2025 11:53am
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
daylily
,
crimson-pirate
Barb
ace
Gorgeous frame-filler!
July 19th, 2025
