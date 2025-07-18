Previous
Summer Heat by ljmanning
Photo 1660

Summer Heat

Our Crimson Pirate daylillies are very, very happy this year.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
454% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Gorgeous frame-filler!
July 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact