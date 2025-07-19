Sign up
Photo 1661
Farm Gate
It was a perfect patio evening at one of our favourite places - a local farm and distillery with its own restaurant. Woodfired pizza, cocktails, and a spectacular sunset make for a great night out.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Tags
sunset
,
trees
,
silhouettes
,
cloudscape
