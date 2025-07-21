Previous
New Neighbour by ljmanning
Photo 1663

New Neighbour

This Red-Tailed Hawk has been hanging out on our street for a couple of days. We first noticed it near the top of a pine tree because it was being bombed by crows. Then the blue jays took over.
It was definitely keeping an eye on me and my camera!
Mags ace
It's a beaut!
July 22nd, 2025  
Brian ace
Love the POV and light. Excellent capture 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
July 22nd, 2025  
amyK ace
Nice shot
July 22nd, 2025  
