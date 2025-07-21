Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1663
New Neighbour
This Red-Tailed Hawk has been hanging out on our street for a couple of days. We first noticed it near the top of a pine tree because it was being bombed by crows. Then the blue jays took over.
It was definitely keeping an eye on me and my camera!
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2009
photos
161
followers
99
following
455% complete
View this month »
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
Latest from all albums
344
1659
1660
1661
1662
345
1663
346
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
20th July 2025 7:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
hawk
,
raptor
,
red-tailed-hawk
,
urban-wildlife
Mags
ace
It's a beaut!
July 22nd, 2025
Brian
ace
Love the POV and light. Excellent capture 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
July 22nd, 2025
amyK
ace
Nice shot
July 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close