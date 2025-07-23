Previous
Good Morning Hollyhock by ljmanning
Good Morning Hollyhock

A little bit of sunshine from the morning run.
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
GaryW
Fabulous color. Love the backlighting.
July 24th, 2025  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 24th, 2025  
