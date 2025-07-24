Previous
Quoth the Raven… by ljmanning
Quoth the Raven…

Okay, it’s actually a Grackle, but that’s not much of a title.
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

LManning (Laura)

Ann H. LeFevre ace
LOL !! A good silhouette none the less- or should I say, "Never more"?
July 25th, 2025  
Brian ace
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
July 25th, 2025  
