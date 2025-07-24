Sign up
Previous
Photo 1666
Quoth the Raven…
Okay, it’s actually a Grackle, but that’s not much of a title.
24th July 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
24th July 2025 7:24am
Tags
bird
,
silhouette
,
spooky
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
LOL !! A good silhouette none the less- or should I say, "Never more"?
July 25th, 2025
Brian
ace
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
July 25th, 2025
