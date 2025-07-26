Sign up
Photo 1668
That Awkward Stage
This Cardinal is the textbook image of trying to look grown up and not quite making it. Like he’s attempting to sneak into a bar with fake ID.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Tags
bird
cardinal
juvenile
northern-cardinal
Joanne Diochon
His feathers do look a little thin but what a glorious red colour he is sporting.
July 27th, 2025
Mags
Aww! Still lovely.
July 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Exceptional beauty
July 27th, 2025
Shutterbug
He has the beautiful colors. Very nice capture of its details.
July 27th, 2025
