Previous
That Awkward Stage by ljmanning
Photo 1668

That Awkward Stage

This Cardinal is the textbook image of trying to look grown up and not quite making it. Like he’s attempting to sneak into a bar with fake ID.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
456% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
His feathers do look a little thin but what a glorious red colour he is sporting.
July 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Aww! Still lovely.
July 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional beauty
July 27th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
He has the beautiful colors. Very nice capture of its details.
July 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact