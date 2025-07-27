Previous
Broken Windows by ljmanning
Photo 1669

Broken Windows

I’ve no idea why these four windows were left when the other were removed, but it made for a good photo I thought.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Splendid find and capture. I'll bet they let in some wonderful light in their day.
July 28th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
It makes a nice story image, just trying to figure out what happened and why.
July 28th, 2025  
