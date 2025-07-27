Sign up
Previous
Photo 1669
Broken Windows
I’ve no idea why these four windows were left when the other were removed, but it made for a good photo I thought.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
2
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2015
photos
161
followers
98
following
457% complete
1662
1663
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
1663
346
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
7
2
365
SM-S901W
27th July 2025 8:59am
windows
,
building
,
factory
,
industrial
,
architecture-15
Splendid find and capture. I'll bet they let in some wonderful light in their day.
July 28th, 2025
It makes a nice story image, just trying to figure out what happened and why.
July 28th, 2025
