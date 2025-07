Smiling Mourning Dove

You know the situation is dire when I’m taking photos of Mourning Doves. (I recognize that they are aesthetically pretty, but they are truly the dumbest creatures on earth.) It has (once again) been relentlessly, insufferably hot here, with humidex values in the 40s. More than two steps outside and you are a hot, sweaty, uncomfortable mess. Does not make for good photo inspiration!