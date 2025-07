This was the first time I have seen a Wood Duck during their “eclipse moult”. The males lose their fancy breeding feathers and get quite muted plumage that looks much more similar to the female’s. This is for camouflage as they cannot fly during the moult process. Later in the fall, their finery will regrow. The male is in the back, with the red eye and beak. If you want to see what he looks like normally, take a peek here https://365project.org/ljmanning/365/2024-10-27